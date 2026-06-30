Autobrains targets European robotaxis with lower cost AI in 2026-2027
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Israeli startup Autobrains is setting its sights on Europe to launch its self-driving robotaxi tech.
CEO Igal Raichelgauz shared that 2026-2027 could be a turning point for robotaxis in Europe, as the company works on AI that keeps costs down by using fewer pricey sensors and less computing power.
Autobrain's Uber Munich robotaxis pending approval
Autobrains teamed up with Uber in June 2026 to roll out robotaxis in Munich, using NVIDIA's Hyperion platform, but it is waiting for regulatory approval before hitting the streets.
Raichelgauz says Europe's tough rules are actually a chance to prove its tech works: "If we reach it there, we can reach it everywhere."
The company is focusing on Europe and Southeast Asia for now, skipping the US where Tesla and Waymo lead the pack.