Autobrains targets European robotaxis with lower cost AI in 2026-2027

Autobrain's Uber Munich robotaxis pending approval

Autobrains teamed up with Uber in June 2026 to roll out robotaxis in Munich, using NVIDIA's Hyperion platform, but it is waiting for regulatory approval before hitting the streets.

Raichelgauz says Europe's tough rules are actually a chance to prove its tech works: "If we reach it there, we can reach it everywhere."

The company is focusing on Europe and Southeast Asia for now, skipping the US where Tesla and Waymo lead the pack.