Automobili Mignatta unveils 1960s-inspired Rina Coupe sketches at Goodwood Auto Jul 11, 2026

Automobili Mignatta just dropped sketches of its new Rina Coupe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it's all about vintage vibes with a modern twist.

Set to launch in 2027, the Rina Coupe joins the lineup alongside the Rina Barchetta and stands out with its 1960s-inspired "double-bubble" roof and sleek Kamm-style rear.