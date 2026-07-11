Automobili Mignatta unveils 1960s-inspired Rina Coupe sketches at Goodwood
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Automobili Mignatta just dropped sketches of its new Rina Coupe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it's all about vintage vibes with a modern twist.
Set to launch in 2027, the Rina Coupe joins the lineup alongside the Rina Barchetta and stands out with its 1960s-inspired "double-bubble" roof and sleek Kamm-style rear.
Rina Coupe V-8 and Barchetta updates
The Rina Coupe packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 pushing 493hp, paired with a six-speed manual for true driving feel. Built on a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, it's made for enthusiasts who love analog performance.
Mignatta also showed off an updated Barchetta model with forged-carbon touches, fresh wheels, upgraded interiors, plus some cool Italian coachbuilt details, definitely eye candy for car fans.