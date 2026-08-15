Bajaj adds 2 Pulsar N160 variants with dual engine options
Bajaj just dropped two new Pulsar N160 variants, the N160 S and N160 SS, bringing the lineup to five options.
You can now pick between a classic two-valve 164.9 cc engine (16hp) or a punchier four-valve 164.5 cc oil-cooled engine (18.5hp), depending on how much power you want.
N160 prices ₹1.22L to 1.42L
Prices start at ₹1.22 lakh and go up to ₹1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The N160 S (₹1.33 lakh) packs cool upgrades like ride-by-wire tech, riding modes, USD forks, and a crisp 5-inch LCD screen, but skips traction control and dual-channel ABS.
The top-end N160 SS (₹1.42 lakh) ups the game with dual-channel ABS, a bigger front disk brake, a rear radial tire, and a Wi-Fi-enabled TFT display that lets you mirror Google Maps right on your dash, handy for city rides or road trips!