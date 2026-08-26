Bajaj Auto plans 3 India launches and 2 sub-brands
Auto
Bajaj Auto is dropping three new products in India by mid-October 2026, and two fresh sub-brands are on the way.
This follows recent updates to the Pulsar 125 and 150, as Bajaj looks to keep things exciting and win back buyers in a crowded market.
Bajaj July sales up 30% YoY
Since last October, Bajaj has rolled out 12 models.
July 2026 saw total sales jump 30% year-over-year to 474,677 units, with domestic numbers up by 20%.
Still, Pulsar 125 and 150 sales have dipped sharply, something Bajaj's team says they are working to fix.
They are betting on strong festive demand ahead, even with a price hike.