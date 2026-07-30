Bajaj Auto teases brand new Pulsar launching on August 12
Bajaj Auto just dropped a teaser for a brand-new Pulsar, set to launch on August 12, 2026.
The teaser shows a covered motorcycle with a bold, muscular vibe, but keeps the actual model name secret.
This is part of Bajaj's big push: 10 new bikes coming by September, including fresh upgrades for the popular Pulsar lineup in the 125-cc and 150-cc segments.
Bajaj teased bike resembles test mule
The teased bike looks a lot like an earlier test mule spotted on the streets, featuring an enlarged front cowl and beefy tank for that premium feel.
Bajaj is keeping plenty under wraps for now, so fans will have to wait until launch day to see exactly which Pulsar model gets unveiled.
Pulsars form nearly 2-thirds at Bajaj
Pulsar bikes are huge for Bajaj: they make up nearly two-thirds of its two-wheeler sales.
With this new launch and upgrades, Bajaj is aiming to stay ahead in the game and strengthen its position ahead of the festive season.