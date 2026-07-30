Bajaj Auto teases brand new Pulsar launching on August 12

Bajaj Auto just dropped a teaser for a brand-new Pulsar, set to launch on August 12, 2026.

The teaser shows a covered motorcycle with a bold, muscular vibe, but keeps the actual model name secret.

This is part of Bajaj's big push: 10 new bikes coming by September, including fresh upgrades for the popular Pulsar lineup in the 125-cc and 150-cc segments.