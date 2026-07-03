Bajaj Auto to double EV capacity from 50,000 monthly

Bajaj to launch Chetak EV September

Electric vehicles already make up 30% of Bajaj's domestic revenue and electric three-wheelers account for up to 4% of sales.

To keep momentum going, Bajaj will launch an electric Chetak scooter in September and may expand production in Tamil Nadu.

Sales jumped 28% year-over-year in June, and Sharma expects even more demand during the upcoming festive season.