Bajaj Auto to double EV capacity from 50,000 monthly
Auto
Bajaj Auto is ramping up its electric vehicle (EV) production, planning to double capacity from 50,000 units a month.
Joint Managing Director Rakesh Sharma announced the move on July 3, 2026, as EVs gain serious traction in India; Bajaj now holds a solid 22% market share, just behind TVS.
Bajaj to launch Chetak EV September
Electric vehicles already make up 30% of Bajaj's domestic revenue and electric three-wheelers account for up to 4% of sales.
To keep momentum going, Bajaj will launch an electric Chetak scooter in September and may expand production in Tamil Nadu.
Sales jumped 28% year-over-year in June, and Sharma expects even more demand during the upcoming festive season.