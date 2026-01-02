Bajaj Pulsar turns 25, gets anniversary discounts

What's in the Pulsar lineup—and what's next?

Right now, there are 11 Pulsars to pick from, starting at the sporty 125cc and going up to the powerful NS400Z.

Looking ahead, Bajaj plans to launch a new 125cc commuter bike and a sub-350cc NS400Z.

There's also an updated Pulsar 150 with LED lights coming soon, expected to be priced between ₹1.08 lakh and ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).