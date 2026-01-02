Next Article
Bajaj Pulsar turns 25, gets anniversary discounts
Auto
Bajaj is marking 25 years of its Pulsar bikes with some cool offers—up to ₹7,000 off on select models.
The deal includes direct discounts, zero processing fees on loans, and five free services.
It's available for a limited time at all Bajaj dealerships across India.
What's in the Pulsar lineup—and what's next?
Right now, there are 11 Pulsars to pick from, starting at the sporty 125cc and going up to the powerful NS400Z.
Looking ahead, Bajaj plans to launch a new 125cc commuter bike and a sub-350cc NS400Z.
There's also an updated Pulsar 150 with LED lights coming soon, expected to be priced between ₹1.08 lakh and ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).