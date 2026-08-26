Bajaj revamps Pulsar 150 with monoshock rear suspension, 3 variants

Bajaj just dropped the updated Pulsar 150, now built on a new frame with monoshock rear suspension for a comfier ride.

Powered by a 149.5 cc engine (14hp and 14.1 Nm), it comes in three variants: SD Single Seat (₹1.15 lakh), TD Single Seat (₹1.22 lakh), and TD Split Seat (₹1.23 lakh).