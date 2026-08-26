Bajaj revamps Pulsar 150 with monoshock rear suspension, 3 variants
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Bajaj just dropped the updated Pulsar 150, now built on a new frame with monoshock rear suspension for a comfier ride.
Powered by a 149.5 cc engine (14hp and 14.1 Nm), it comes in three variants: SD Single Seat (₹1.15 lakh), TD Single Seat (₹1.22 lakh), and TD Split Seat (₹1.23 lakh).
Pulsar variants add displays and tech
The SD gets a five-inch LCD with Bluetooth and navigation but skips some extras like ISG and hazard lights.
The TD Single Seat adds a TFT display, stop-start feature (ISG), rear disk brake, hazard lights, and belly pan for more tech-savvy riders.
The top-end TD Split Seat brings split seats plus Wi-Fi Google Maps mirroring, handy for city rides.
All versions include ride modes and crawl mode.