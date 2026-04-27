Beijing Auto Show spotlights China's AI driven electric vehicle surge Auto Apr 27, 2026

The Beijing Auto Show is all about China's rise in AI and electric vehicles.

Homegrown brands like BYD and Geely rolled out some seriously high-tech cars, but they're not being sold in the US for now.

Even tech giants Xiaomi and Huawei are jumping into the car game, blending their smart tech with new EV designs.