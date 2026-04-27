Beijing Auto Show spotlights China's AI driven electric vehicle surge
The Beijing Auto Show is all about China's rise in AI and electric vehicles.
Homegrown brands like BYD and Geely rolled out some seriously high-tech cars, but they're not being sold in the US for now.
Even tech giants Xiaomi and Huawei are jumping into the car game, blending their smart tech with new EV designs.
BYD shows Denza Z and U9
BYD wowed crowds with its Denza Z Convertible (1,000-horsepower and packed with AI) and the lightning-fast Yangwang U9 Xtreme "Breaking Dawn" Edition.
Geely showed off its Galaxy Light hybrid concept powered by AI.
AUDI's E7X SUV was built just for China with an AI assistant co-developed with ByteDance, while Hyundai's Ioniq Venus concept also targets Chinese drivers.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Huawei are turning cars into smart devices on wheels, proving that in China, innovation isn't slowing down anytime soon.