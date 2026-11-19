Benda just unveiled the Vinster 700 and Vinster X 700 at EICMA 2026, shaking up a motorcycle market that's been all about parallel twins lately.

These new bikes run on a punchy 691.66 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine (72.4hp, 68Nm), which also powers Benda's Rock 707 cruiser and Capra 700 adventure bike, so you're seeing a real push for variety from the brand.