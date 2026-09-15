Bengaluru's iGoWise Mobility to launch BeiGo X4 with gimbal tilt
Bengaluru's iGowise Mobility is rolling out its electric three-wheeler, the BeiGo X4, this October.
What makes it stand out? It's got special anti-topple "gimbal" tilting tech for extra stability, so rides should feel safer and smoother.
The company aims to deliver 1,000 vehicles by the end of FY27, with deliveries scheduled to begin during the Diwali season.
BeiGo X4 price from ₹1.25L
The BeiGo X4 starts at ₹1.25 lakh for the first 300 units, then goes up to ₹1.56 lakh.
You'll get about 100km on a single charge, and it powers up at home in just over one and a half hours with their iChargeWise system.
Built over five years with plenty of testing, it's certified by ICAT and ARAI and complies with applicable CMVR and AIS-156 battery safety standard.
Plus, iGowise is building an ownership ecosystem that includes AI-led inventory planning and a modular service-on-wheels model designed to resolve up to 95% of customer queries at the doorstep, making ownership a lot more hassle-free.