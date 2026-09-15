Bengaluru's iGoWise Mobility to launch BeiGo X4 with gimbal tilt

The BeiGo X4 starts at ₹1.25 lakh for the first 300 units, then goes up to ₹1.56 lakh.

You'll get about 100km on a single charge, and it powers up at home in just over one and a half hours with their iChargeWise system.

Built over five years with plenty of testing, it's certified by ICAT and ARAI and complies with applicable CMVR and AIS-156 battery safety standard.

Plus, iGowise is building an ownership ecosystem that includes AI-led inventory planning and a modular service-on-wheels model designed to resolve up to 95% of customer queries at the doorstep, making ownership a lot more hassle-free.