Bentley considering off-road Bentayga, Frank-Steffen Walliser says 'on the horizon'
Bentley has confirmed it is considering a rugged, off-road version of its luxury Bentayga SUV, inspired by the buzz around its recent Bentayga X concept.
CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser called the new model "on the horizon," hinting at strong interest but keeping details like launch timing under wraps.
Bentayga X concept shows rugged features
The Bentayga X concept showed off features like a higher ride height, wider stance, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, definitely built for adventure.
While the production model might need tweaks to pass crash tests and emissions rules, Bentley is balancing this tough new SUV with its usual gas-powered lineup and plans for future electric models, aiming to offer something for everyone.