Bentley names 1st electric SUV Torcal, London reveal September 23 Auto Jul 06, 2026

Bentley just revealed the name of its first-ever electric SUV, and it's got a cool name: Torcal, taken from a famous Spanish natural park.

The big reveal happens in London on September 23, 2026.

Like its other models named after landmarks (think Bentayga and Bacalar), Torcal keeps the tradition rolling.