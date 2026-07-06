Bentley names 1st electric SUV Torcal, London reveal September 23
Bentley just revealed the name of its first-ever electric SUV, and it's got a cool name: Torcal, taken from a famous Spanish natural park.
The big reveal happens in London on September 23, 2026.
Like its other models named after landmarks (think Bentayga and Bacalar), Torcal keeps the tradition rolling.
Torcal expected to use Volkswagen platform
Torcal is set to be smaller than the Bentayga, sticking with a classic four-door SUV look but inspired by Bentley's EXP 15 concept.
Spy shots show off a boxy, modern vibe.
Underneath, it is expected to use Volkswagen Group's advanced electric platform (similar to the Porsche Cayenne Electric's PPE architecture), so expect solid EV tech.
Even though Bentley isn't going fully electric until after 2030, Torcal marks a big step toward greener luxury rides.