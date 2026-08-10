Bentley previews Torcal interior with 'Curation Engine' before September 23
Bentley just gave a sneak peek at the inside of its first all-electric SUV, the Torcal, set to launch on September 23, 2026.
Instead of packing in more screens, Bentley is focusing on comfort with its new "Curation Engine," which lets you control lighting, music, climate, and even air quality, all through four preset modes: Bentley Mode, Comfort Mode, Sport Mode, and Refresh Mode.
Bentley calls rotary controller 'automotive jewelry'
The Curation Engine doesn't just tweak cabin vibes; it also fine-tunes how the car drives.
There's a fancy rotary controller (Bentley calls it "automotive jewelry") that brings everything together.
While the curved display might remind you of a Porsche Cayenne, Bentley adds its own touch with generous amounts of leather and premium materials.
The result? A new standard for electric SUVs that blends tech innovation with classic luxury.