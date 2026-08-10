Bentley previews Torcal interior with 'Curation Engine' before September 23

Bentley just gave a sneak peek at the inside of its first all-electric SUV, the Torcal, set to launch on September 23, 2026.

Instead of packing in more screens, Bentley is focusing on comfort with its new "Curation Engine," which lets you control lighting, music, climate, and even air quality, all through four preset modes: Bentley Mode, Comfort Mode, Sport Mode, and Refresh Mode.