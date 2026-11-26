Bentley reveals Torcal grille with 76 elements and 202 LEDs
Bentley just dropped a first look at the Torcal's grille, and it's seriously next-level.
Picture this: 76 hand-assembled, diamond-shaped elements, all set behind clear covers made from headlight material.
Add in over 260,000 laser-drilled micro-holes and 202 hidden LEDs, so when night falls, the front of this car absolutely glows.
Bentley tested Torcal grille for durability
The Torcal grille reimagines Bentley's classic look with a bold, modern twist inspired by the Continental T.
You get two customization options, including a metallic-finish Bright Pack, and Bentley even tested the grille for real-world durability (plus built-in tech to keep it clear over time).
As Robin Page, Bentley Motors's Head of Design, puts it, "We didn't set out to simply create an illuminated grille. Our ambition was to develop the next iconic face of Bentley. Drawing inspiration from our heritage, we've combined intricate diamond craftsmanship with advanced lighting technology to create a distinctive new identity for the Torcal - one that is unmistakably Bentley, both day and night."