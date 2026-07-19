Bentley's 1st electric vehicle will sound like drums

The Torcal EV crossover, set to debut in September, will feature a drum solo when the driver accelerates.

This is a departure from other brands like Hyundai, which have opted for synthetic sounds of tuned-up turbo engines.

Bentley's engineers studied the sounds of their historical inline-sixes, V8s, and W12s and discovered a commonality between the thump of an exhaust pulse and a drumstick hitting a bass drum.