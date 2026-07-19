Bentley's 1st electric vehicle will sound like drums
What's the story
Bentley is preparing to unveil its Torcal SUV later this year, and the company has teased a unique feature: an onboard drum soundtrack. The innovative sound design is inspired by the company's legacy of six-, eight-, and 12-cylinder engines. Instead of replicating these sounds digitally, Bentley has opted for a drum-forward soundtrack that accompanies acceleration. This move is part of a larger trend among automakers looking to create an emotional connection with consumers in the era of silent electric propulsion.
Sound strategy
Drums will replace engine sounds during acceleration
The Torcal EV crossover, set to debut in September, will feature a drum solo when the driver accelerates.
This is a departure from other brands like Hyundai, which have opted for synthetic sounds of tuned-up turbo engines.
Bentley's engineers studied the sounds of their historical inline-sixes, V8s, and W12s and discovered a commonality between the thump of an exhaust pulse and a drumstick hitting a bass drum.
Enhanced acoustics
Bentley aims for an orchestral experience
To elevate the rock 'n' roll rhythm, Bentley plans to incorporate stringed instruments into the mix. The idea is to provide a more orchestral experience for its customers.
The company also intends to add a slight, almost imperceptible stumble in the sound, mimicking how human drummers aren't perfectly on beat all the time.
This approach aims to evoke emotion through imperfection and differentiate luxury automakers in an increasingly competitive market.