Bentley to debut 1st EV Torcal at Crewe September 23
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Bentley is going electric!
The iconic British brand says its first-ever electric vehicle, the Torcal, is set to debut on September 23, 2026.
This new model will be hand-built at its classic Crewe headquarters, freshly upgraded thanks to a massive £350 million investment.
The Torcal is joining Bentley's luxury lineup alongside the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga.
Bentley supports Crewe jobs and suppliers
Bentley's not just switching to electric: it's doubling down on supporting local industry.
Over 4,000 people work at Crewe, and materials for the Torcal's interior come from UK suppliers like Fox Brothers.
For Bentley fans (and anyone into cars), this launch is a big move: it keeps tradition alive while steering into an all-electric future.