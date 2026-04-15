Bentley to launch next Bentayga as plug-in hybrid in 2028

Porsche PPC platform promises 48+ km

The new Bentayga will ride on Porsche's PPC platform, promising a better electric range than before (more than 48km), likely paired with a 3.0-liter V-6 engine, upgraded air suspension, and smarter driver-assist features.

There will also be an extended wheelbase option for extra space.

Plus, if you're eyeing something fully electric from Bentley sooner, its first all-electric SUV is dropping in late 2026, part of its plan to go electrification by 2035.