Bentley to launch next Bentayga as plug-in hybrid in 2028
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Bentley is switching gears with its next Bentayga, now set to launch in 2028 as a plug-in hybrid instead of going fully electric.
The move puts the luxury SUV on the same tech platform as Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q9, showing Bentley's focus on blending performance with cleaner driving.
Porsche PPC platform promises 48+ km
The new Bentayga will ride on Porsche's PPC platform, promising a better electric range than before (more than 48km), likely paired with a 3.0-liter V-6 engine, upgraded air suspension, and smarter driver-assist features.
There will also be an extended wheelbase option for extra space.
Plus, if you're eyeing something fully electric from Bentley sooner, its first all-electric SUV is dropping in late 2026, part of its plan to go electrification by 2035.