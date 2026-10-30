Bentley's debut electric Torcal completes 621,000-mile extreme conditions testing
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Bentley's debut electric car, the Torcal, just wrapped up a massive 621,000-mile test drive: think icy Swedish winters at -36 Fahrenheit, scorching deserts at over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and even high-altitude climbs over 14,000 feet.
All this was to make sure it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it before hitting the streets.
Torcal features 800-volt fast charging
The Torcal runs on an 800-volt battery that charges up to 80% in just 16 minutes with a DC fast charger.
Weighing in at over three tons, it still manages solid range thanks to its efficient battery tech.
Bentley also put the Torcal through tough global safety tests, including corrosion and impact checks, so it's ready for drivers everywhere.