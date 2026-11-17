Bentley's Torcal EV sold out through 2027 and starts at $222,495
Bentley's debut electric vehicle, the Torcal, hasn't even started production yet, but it's already sold out through 2027 thanks to huge demand.
If you want one now, you'll have to wait until at least 2028. Production kicks off in early 2027.
The Torcal starts at $222,495 and has quickly become a favorite among younger buyers and first-time Bentley owners.
Bentley invests $463 million in UK factory
Built on the same electric platform as the Porsche Cayenne, the Torcal S model has been especially popular, with some versions topping $396,000.
Bentley is investing $463 million to upgrade its UK factory for this EV push and is offering plenty of customization options to keep things exclusive.
CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser summed it up: "Needless to say, we're very pleased with the response and position we're in."