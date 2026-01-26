This limited-run retro sports car flaunts pop-up headlights

The new Runabout is built on a fresh extruded and bonded aluminum platform, which Bertone has sourced from a supplier. The chassis is combined with carbon-fiber body panels to keep the weight down to just 1,057kg. Despite its lightweight construction, the sports car retains a similar size as Mazda 's popular Miata at 157-inch (3,990mm) long but sits much lower at just under 44-inch (1,116mm) tall.

Engine specs

Performance and pricing

The new Bertone Runabout is powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine from Toyota, which produces an impressive 475hp and torque of up to 490Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter, allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Bertone will produce only 25 units of this unique sports car, priced at €390,000 each (approximately ₹4.2 crore).