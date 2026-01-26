This limited-run retro sports car flaunts pop-up headlights
What's the story
Italian design house Bertone has unveiled its latest creation, the Runabout. The modernized sports car pays homage to Marcello Gandini's 1969 Autobianchi A112 Runabout concept. Unlike its Fiat predecessor, the new Runabout is built on a Lotus chassis and powered by a Toyota-sourced V6 engine. The vehicle comes in two variants: a roofless barchetta and a targa model with a proper windshield and removable roof.
Design
A blend of modern engineering and classic design
The new Runabout is built on a fresh extruded and bonded aluminum platform, which Bertone has sourced from a supplier. The chassis is combined with carbon-fiber body panels to keep the weight down to just 1,057kg. Despite its lightweight construction, the sports car retains a similar size as Mazda's popular Miata at 157-inch (3,990mm) long but sits much lower at just under 44-inch (1,116mm) tall.
Engine specs
Performance and pricing
The new Bertone Runabout is powered by a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine from Toyota, which produces an impressive 475hp and torque of up to 490Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with a gated shifter, allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Bertone will produce only 25 units of this unique sports car, priced at €390,000 each (approximately ₹4.2 crore).