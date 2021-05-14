Discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on BS6-compliant Datsun cars

In an attempt to increase sales, Datsun is offering great benefits on its entire product portfolio in India, including the redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. These deals are valid till the end of May and might vary across variants and dealerships. They can be availed in the form of cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

The Datsun redi-GO is available with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The GO and GO+ models are offered with an exchange and cash discount of Rs. 20,000, each. The exchange benefits can be availed only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

Datsun redi-GO: Price begins at Rs. 3.83 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has a muscular bonnet, an octagonal chrome-surrounded grille, sleek adjustable headlights, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, fabric upholstery, twin airbags for safety, a power steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The car is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 0.8-liter motor that makes 54hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Datsun GO: Price starts at Rs. 4.02 lakh

The Datsun GO sports a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, halogen headlights, LED DRLs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with dual airbags, a power steering wheel, key-less entry, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 76.4hp/104Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Datsun GO+: Price begins at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Finally, the Datsun GO+ has a large hexagonal grille, halogen headlamps with DRLs, and designer 14-inch alloy wheels. It offers a 7-seater cabin with key-less entry, parking sensors, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags for safety. The vehicle is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 76.4hp/104Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.