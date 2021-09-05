Hyundai is offering huge benefits on these cars in India

Great deals on Hyundai cars in India

In an attempt to increase sales, South Korean automaker Hyundai is offering great deals on select models such as the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and KONA Electric. These offers are valid till the end of this month and vary depending on the variant. They can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange benefits. Here are more details.

Car #1

Hyundai SANTRO: Price starts at Rs. 4.76 lakh

Hyundai SANTRO is available with benefits worth Rs. 40,000 including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. The car has a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back halogen headlamps, a roof-mounted antenna, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that generates 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.28 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS can be purchased with offers worth Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000. The hatchback flaunts a muscular bonnet, adjustable headlights, and roof rails. It gets a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch touchscreen console and dual airbags. It is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (99hp/172Nm), a 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm) engine.

Car #3

Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

The Hyundai AURA is available with discounts worth Rs. 50,000, comprising a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000. The sedan has a sloping roofline, a large grille, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen console, and two airbags. It is offered with an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine; a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor; and a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel engine.

Car #4

Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.79 lakh

Finally, KONA Electric can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The car sports a closed grille, narrow LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin featuring a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, a sunroof, and six airbags. It is powered by a 39.2kWh battery and an electric motor. The powertrain generates 134hp/395Nm and promises a range of 452km.