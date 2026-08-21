BMW aims over 30% EV sales in India by 2026
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BMW wants more of its cars in India to be electric, aiming for over 30% EV sales by the end of 2026 (up from today's 26%).
To get there, it's considering local assembly of the i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) electric sedan in India.
BMW India LWB models 20% share
BMW's boss, Hardeep Singh Brar, says their long-wheelbase models are a big hit: about 20% of BMWs sold in India are LWB versions.
Out of 160,000 cars sold so far, 30,000 were LWB. Brar expects two-thirds of future sales will come from these roomier rides as more people want extra space in the back.
Sales grew 17% in the first half of 2026 to 9,075 units, but Mercedes Benz is still just ahead with 9,768 cars sold.