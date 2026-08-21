BMW aims over 30% EV sales in India by 2026

BMW's boss, Hardeep Singh Brar, says their long-wheelbase models are a big hit: about 20% of BMWs sold in India are LWB versions.

Out of 160,000 cars sold so far, 30,000 were LWB. Brar expects two-thirds of future sales will come from these roomier rides as more people want extra space in the back.

Sales grew 17% in the first half of 2026 to 9,075 units, but Mercedes Benz is still just ahead with 9,768 cars sold.