BMW brings back 1 Series as rear wheel drive EV

BMW i1 adopts Neue Klasse design

Both the electric i1 and the gas-powered models will share BMW's latest Neue Klasse design and tech upgrades like a big central touchscreen and windshield projection.

The i1 steps in as BMW's entry-level EV, taking over from the old i3 and aiming to compete with Audi's A2 EV and Mercedes' A-Class.

Even with SUVs dominating lately, nearly 200,000 units sold in 2025 prove people still love compact BMWs: the next-generation i1 is set to become BMW's entry-level EV with features like the large central touchscreen and windshield projection.