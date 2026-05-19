BMW brings back 1 Series as rear wheel drive EV
BMW's popular 1 Series is making a comeback with rear-wheel drive, but this time it's all-electric.
Set for a 2028 release, the new model will run on BMW's dedicated EV platform.
If you're not ready to go electric yet, don't worry, BMW will keep offering improved combustion-engine versions with front-wheel drive.
BMW i1 adopts Neue Klasse design
Both the electric i1 and the gas-powered models will share BMW's latest Neue Klasse design and tech upgrades like a big central touchscreen and windshield projection.
The i1 steps in as BMW's entry-level EV, taking over from the old i3 and aiming to compete with Audi's A2 EV and Mercedes' A-Class.
Even with SUVs dominating lately, nearly 200,000 units sold in 2025 prove people still love compact BMWs: the next-generation i1 is set to become BMW's entry-level EV with features like the large central touchscreen and windshield projection.