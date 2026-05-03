BMW brings back X6 M60i to India with 4.4L V8 Auto May 03, 2026

BMW is bringing back the X6 M60i in India after a multi-year gap, and it's making a bold entrance.

Under the hood, there's a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that has a claimed 0 to 100km per hour time of 4.3 seconds.

The coupe-SUV stands out with its blacked-out grille, sharp LED headlights, and big 21-inch alloy wheels.