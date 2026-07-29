BMW cancels G74 off-road SUV aimed at Mercedes-Benz G-Class rival
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BMW has quietly pulled the plug on its rugged off-road SUV project that was meant to take on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Insiders say the model, known as the G74, never got final approval from higher-ups.
While BMW never officially announced it, hints from company executives had fans hoping for a new adventure-ready ride.
Canceled SUV based on modified X5
The canceled SUV would have been based on a modified X5 and was rumored to be a spiritual successor to the XM.
But breaking into a market ruled by legends like the G-Wagon and Range Rover isn't easy, even as brands like Genesis, Audi, and Cadillac look to get in on growing demand for luxury off-roaders.
For now, BMW is playing it safe while others try their luck.