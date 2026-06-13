BMW teases electric M3 with Concept M Neue Klasse

Interior features

It has a center touchscreen that tilts toward driver

The cabin of the Concept M Neue Klasse features the same Neue Klasse infotainment system as seen on iX3, i3, and refreshed 2027 7-series. It has a narrow screen at the base of the windshield that runs across the width of dashboard and a center touchscreen with a parallelogram shape tilted toward driver. The four bucket seats are upholstered in Bathurst Blue and Berry Red leather with five-point belts (likely to be replaced by regular seatbelts in production version).