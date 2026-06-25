BMW confirms 2nd-generation M3 Touring on Neue Klasse platform

M3 Touring may offer dual powertrains

The upcoming M3 Touring could offer both internal-combustion and fully electric options.

Expect the electric version to potentially use BMW's latest 800V architecture and four-motor setup, while the gasoline model should get an upgraded twin-turbo engine.

Plus, BMW could also feature simulated gear shifts and synthetic sounds for a more immersive drive, along with new technology features to keep things interesting for fans everywhere.