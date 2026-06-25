BMW confirms 2nd-generation M3 Touring on Neue Klasse platform
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BMW just confirmed it is making a second-generation M3 Touring, built on the Neue Klasse platform.
This move comes after strong demand from the US and China.
Sylvia Neubauer from BMW M shared that Americans are genuinely excited about it, while people in China see the car as a cool lifestyle upgrade.
M3 Touring may offer dual powertrains
The upcoming M3 Touring could offer both internal-combustion and fully electric options.
Expect the electric version to potentially use BMW's latest 800V architecture and four-motor setup, while the gasoline model should get an upgraded twin-turbo engine.
Plus, BMW could also feature simulated gear shifts and synthetic sounds for a more immersive drive, along with new technology features to keep things interesting for fans everywhere.