BMW confirms manual transmission will return in next generation M3
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Good news for driving purists: BMW says the next-generation M3 will still offer a manual transmission, even with stricter rules and fewer suppliers.
BMW M boss Frank van Meel calls it a core part of their identity, saying the manual gives drivers a real "mechanical connection" and says it provides a special mechanical connection.
BMW offering gas and electric M3s
Manual demand is still strong, especially in the US (about half of American M2 buyers pick the stick shift).
The upcoming M3 will get an upgraded 530-hp engine that meets new emissions standards, plus better efficiency.
And for the first time ever, you'll be able to choose between a classic gas-powered or all-electric M3, both sharing fresh design cues from BMW's Vision Neue Klasse M Concept.