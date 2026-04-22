BMW F 450 GS arrives April 23 in India, TVS-made Auto Apr 22, 2026

BMW's new F 450 GS adventure bike is arriving in India on April 23, 2026. Pre-bookings are open, and this locally-made model, produced locally through BMW's partnership with TVS Motor Company, is set to replace the G 310 GS with a more competitive price point, broadening BMW's reach among buyers looking to step into the ADV segment.