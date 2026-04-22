BMW F 450 GS arrives April 23 in India, TVS-made
BMW's new F 450 GS adventure bike is arriving in India on April 23, 2026. Pre-bookings are open, and this locally-made model, produced locally through BMW's partnership with TVS Motor Company, is set to replace the G 310 GS with a more competitive price point, broadening BMW's reach among buyers looking to step into the ADV segment.
BMW F 450 GS 420cc ₹5-5.5L
The F 450 GS packs a 420 cc twin-cylinder engine (47hp and 43 Nm), 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and Dynamic Traction Control for safer rides.
It weighs 178kg, gets a decent-sized 13.6-liter tank, and features dual-channel ABS.
Expected to cost between ₹5-5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it's aiming straight at rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, making it an exciting new option for adventure seekers on a budget.