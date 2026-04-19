BMW F 450 GS, Yezdi Scrambler India debut April 23

BMW specs and Yezdi weight drop

The BMW F 450 GS gets a 420cc parallel-twin engine (48hp/43 Nm), six-speed gearbox, and quickshifter for smoother rides, plus it will be made at TVS's Hosur plant with an expected price around ₹5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the updated Yezdi Scrambler sheds about 10kg (now roughly 172kg), adds lighter parts, possible design tweaks like a fresh windshield and colors, and promises better handling—all to help it stand out in a crowded market.