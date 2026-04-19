BMW F 450 GS, Yezdi Scrambler India debut April 23
Big news for bike fans: BMW and Yezdi are dropping new rides in India this April 23.
BMW is bringing the F 450 GS, a beginner-friendly adventure bike designed to welcome fresh faces into their GS family.
At the same time, Yezdi is rolling out an upgraded Scrambler, aiming to boost performance and take on rivals like Royal Enfield's Scram 440.
BMW specs and Yezdi weight drop
The BMW F 450 GS gets a 420cc parallel-twin engine (48hp/43 Nm), six-speed gearbox, and quickshifter for smoother rides, plus it will be made at TVS's Hosur plant with an expected price around ₹5 lakh.
Meanwhile, the updated Yezdi Scrambler sheds about 10kg (now roughly 172kg), adds lighter parts, possible design tweaks like a fresh windshield and colors, and promises better handling—all to help it stand out in a crowded market.