BMW funds £300 million Goodwood expansion for Rolls-Royce bespoke cars
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BMW is putting £300 million into expanding its Goodwood factory as more buyers want seriously unique rides: think car interiors with 3,000 iridescent feathers or even pet-inspired designs.
This big move shows Rolls-Royce is doubling down on UK craftsmanship, even as the luxury car world gets more competitive.
Rolls-Royce buyers average 43 years old
Today's Rolls-Royce buyers are younger (average age 43) and come from tech and crypto backgrounds. They're after one-of-a-kind details, from intricate woodwork to custom embroidery.
As Rolls-Royce's director of sales and brand Julian Jenkins puts it, these unique tastes help Rolls-Royce are very specific about what they want, and no two cars end up alike.