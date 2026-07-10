BMW Group India posts strongest 1st half with 9,075 sales
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BMW Group India just had its best-ever start to the year, selling 9,075 cars (including MINI) between January and June, about a 17% jump from last year.
Even with tough competition, BMW is closing in on Mercedes-Benz for the luxury top spot.
BMW EV sales jump 78%
Electric vehicles were a big win for BMW this time, making up over a quarter of passenger car sales and jumping 78% from last year.
MINI sales surged nearly 70%.
On the flip side, BMW Motorrad motorcycle sales slipped by about nine percent, but overall demand for BMW's cars stayed strong across India.