BMW Group India records best start with 9,075 cars sold
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BMW Group India just had its best start to the year ever, selling 9,075 cars from January to June, a solid 17% jump over last year.
The second quarter kept up the momentum with another record-breaking 4,507 units sold.
Turns out, electric vehicles (EVs), long-wheelbase models, and SUVs are driving this surge.
BMW luxury EV sales rise 78%
BMW's luxury EV sales shot up by 78%, making up over a quarter of all cars sold and keeping BMW at the top with a 69% share of India's luxury EV market.
Long-wheelbase models also saw a boost, accounting for more than half of passenger vehicle sales.
Meanwhile, BMW and MINI SUVs jumped by 35%, with MINI alone growing over 70% thanks to special editions and new stores popping up across India.