BMW Group India records best start with 9,075 cars sold

BMW luxury EV sales rise 78%

BMW's luxury EV sales shot up by 78%, making up over a quarter of all cars sold and keeping BMW at the top with a 69% share of India's luxury EV market.

Long-wheelbase models also saw a boost, accounting for more than half of passenger vehicle sales.

Meanwhile, BMW and MINI SUVs jumped by 35%, with MINI alone growing over 70% thanks to special editions and new stores popping up across India.