BMW Group India sales jump as EVs take the spotlight
Auto
BMW Group India wrapped up 2025 with a big win—car sales jumped 14% over last year, hitting 18,001 units (including 730 MINIs).
New launches and easier financing helped drive the buzz.
For context, that's up from 15,723 cars sold in 2024.
Electric vehicles are driving the hype
EVs are where things really took off: BMW and MINI delivered 3,753 electric vehicles this year—a huge leap from last year and now making up 21% of their total car sales (up from just 8%).
This surge made BMW Group India the top luxury EV brand in the country.
Fresh models keep things exciting
BMW Group India launched 20 new products in 2025—from all-electric SUVs like the iX1 Long Wheelbase to sporty bikes like the R 1300 GS Adventure.
Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) recorded a growth of over 22% at 10,748 units.