Lucid, Nuro, Uber launch production-ready robotaxi at CES 2026

Lucid, Nuro, and Uber just teamed up to reveal a new Level 4 robotaxi at CES 2026, built on the Lucid Gravity electric SUV. Designed just for Uber rides, this self-driving car will hit the streets of San Francisco Bay Area later this year. Testing started last month with safety drivers on board.

What makes it special? This robotaxi runs on Nuro's Level 4 autonomous tech powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor platform.

It's loaded with a sensor "halo" up top—think high-res cameras, lidar, and radar for full 360° awareness.

There are LED lights and an external screen so you won't miss your ride.

Inside the ride & how to book The cabin fits six people plus luggage and comes with interactive screens to control climate, music, seating—even see your route or contact support if needed.

Booking is as simple as opening your Uber app.