BMW India just had its best year ever
BMW India smashed its own sales record in 2025, delivering 18,001 vehicles—a 14% jump over last year.
That's four years in a row of double-digit growth, with the classic BMW lineup making up most of the action and MINI adding some extra flair.
SUVs, long-wheelbase rides, and EVs stole the show
SUVs led the charge—think X1s and X5s—making up 60% of all sales. Long-wheelbase models also took off, nearly tripling their numbers.
BMW launched 20 new products across its portfolio (including cars, MINI, and motorcycles) this year (including the buzzworthy iX1 Long Wheelbase) and saw EV sales skyrocket by over 200%.
Now, electric cars make up more than one-fifth of all BMWs sold here.
Why should you care?
BMW's big push into EVs means more premium electric options on Indian roads—and with plans to open even more showrooms next year, it looks like they're just getting started.
If you're into cars or following how global brands are changing gears for India's future, this is a milestone worth noting.