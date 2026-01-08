BMW's new iX3 drops at CES 2026: 805km range, packed with tech

The iX3 50 xDrive packs dual motors for quick acceleration—0-100km/h in just under five seconds—and can hit up to 210km/h. Need a boost? High-speed charging gives you about 372km more range in 10 minutes, so long stops are basically history.

Smart driving and next-gen features inside

BMW's "Heart of Joy" computer makes everything from traction to energy use smarter and faster.

You get hands-free highway cruising up to 130kph, lane changes confirmed by a glance at the mirror, and remote parking from your phone.

Inside, there's a sleek Panoramic iDrive display and an upgraded voice assistant (now with Amazon Alexa+) that handles navigation or tunes—just ask.

BMW plans to roll out this tech across its lineup by 2027.