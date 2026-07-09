BMW India posts best H1 with EV sales up 78% Auto Jul 09, 2026

BMW India just had its best-ever start to the year, with electric vehicles (EVs) sales soaring 78% in the first half of 2026.

Out of 9,075 BMW and MINI cars sold, more buyers than ever are choosing EVs over traditional models, a clear sign that luxury car fans in India are getting serious about going electric.