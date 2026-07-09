BMW India posts best H1 with EV sales up 78%
Auto
BMW India just had its best-ever start to the year, with electric vehicles (EVs) sales soaring 78% in the first half of 2026.
Out of 9,075 BMW and MINI cars sold, more buyers than ever are choosing EVs over traditional models, a clear sign that luxury car fans in India are getting serious about going electric.
BMW India EVs constitute 26%
Electric cars made up 26% of BMW's total sales this year.
Popular models like the iX1 Long Wheelbase and i4 are leading the charge, helped by better charging options and people feeling more comfortable with EV ownership.
With one in four BMWs now fully electric, it's clear sustainable rides are becoming the new normal for premium car lovers.