BMW India sells 2,359 EVs H1 2026, 69% luxury-EV market

BMW India bookings about 30% EVs

EVs now make up over a quarter of BMW India's sales, way ahead of the country's average.

In fact, about 30% of new bookings are for EVs, so wait times have stretched beyond three months.

CEO Hardeep Singh Brar credits their local assembly for helping them keep up with demand, but BMW Group India expects currency fluctuations to remain a headwind, contributing to price increases.

On the gasoline side, BMW cars can handle E25 fuel blends, but Brar says clearer policies and action on fuel quality would really help drivers.