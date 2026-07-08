BMW India sells 2,359 EVs H1 2026, 69% luxury-EV market
BMW India's electric cars are having a moment: demand shot up by 78% in the first half of 2026, partly due to the West Asia conflict.
With 2,359 EVs sold out of 9,075 total cars, BMW now owns a huge 69% share of India's luxury EV market. That's a solid 17% jump from last year.
BMW India bookings about 30% EVs
EVs now make up over a quarter of BMW India's sales, way ahead of the country's average.
In fact, about 30% of new bookings are for EVs, so wait times have stretched beyond three months.
CEO Hardeep Singh Brar credits their local assembly for helping them keep up with demand, but BMW Group India expects currency fluctuations to remain a headwind, contributing to price increases.
On the gasoline side, BMW cars can handle E25 fuel blends, but Brar says clearer policies and action on fuel quality would really help drivers.