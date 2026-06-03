BMW M2 sports car now available in AWD guise

BMW has expanded its M2 lineup with the addition of a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant. The model, dubbed the M2 with M xDrive, is powered by the same twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces an impressive 473hp. However, unlike its predecessors that were exclusively rear-wheel drive (RWD), this new version distributes power to all four wheels for improved traction and stability.

Performance It retains the 3.0-liter inline-six engine The M2 with M xDrive retains the 3.0-liter inline-six engine's output but adds an electronically controlled multiplate clutch in the transfer case, to distribute power between front and rear axles. BMW has designed this system to favor rear-wheel bias during normal driving conditions, engaging front wheels only when additional traction is required.

Tech specs The system has a model-specific control unit The transfer case of the M2 with M xDrive comes with a model-specific control unit and integrated wheelslip limitation. This technology allows the car to adjust power distribution quickly, compensating for any differences in rotational speed between front and rear wheels without involving central DSC management. The AWD system also works with an electronically controlled limited-slip unit on the rear axle, further enhancing performance.

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Figures The car can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.3 seconds BMW has positioned the all-wheel-drive M2 as a sports car suitable for "all four seasons of the year, in almost any road conditions and in all weathers." It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 3.3 seconds, quicker than its RWD counterpart. The top speed is capped at 250km/h, or 285km/h with the optional M Driver's package.

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