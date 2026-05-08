BMW introduces M Ignite pre-chamber ignition to meet Euro 7

Ignition lands on M3 M4 M2

The system uses a clever pre-chamber in the engine with its own spark plug and coil, making combustion faster and cleaner.

Expect cooler exhausts, less knocking, and better efficiency overall.

BMW is also tweaking the S58 engine with higher compression and advanced turbochargers.

The tech lands first in the M3 and M4 by July 2026, then hits the M2 in August 2026, keeping your favorite performance cars future-ready without losing their edge.