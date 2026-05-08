BMW introduces M Ignite pre-chamber ignition to meet Euro 7
Auto
BMW is rolling out its new M Ignite pre-chamber ignition system for the M2, M3, and M4 models.
This Formula One-style upgrade helps these cars meet tough Euro 7 emissions rules starting in November 2026, so you get better efficiency while staying eco-friendly.
Ignition lands on M3 M4 M2
The system uses a clever pre-chamber in the engine with its own spark plug and coil, making combustion faster and cleaner.
Expect cooler exhausts, less knocking, and better efficiency overall.
BMW is also tweaking the S58 engine with higher compression and advanced turbochargers.
The tech lands first in the M3 and M4 by July 2026, then hits the M2 in August 2026, keeping your favorite performance cars future-ready without losing their edge.