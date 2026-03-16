BMW is investing €10 billion in EVs: Here's why
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BMW is aiming for 50% of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, thanks to a massive €10 billion push under its Neue Klasse program.
EV sales are already climbing, from just over 4% in 2021 to nearly 18% in 2025, across BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.
The company isn't ditching gasoline engines yet, but it's clear it's betting big on electric.
Expanding EV options and making them more affordable
To hit this target, BMW is rolling out new electric SUVs like the iX5 and iX7 and boosting battery production.
There's also talk of more affordable models (think an i1 hatchback or i2 sedan), which could make going electric easier for younger drivers or first-time buyers.
The goal: a bigger EV lineup that appeals to all kinds of drivers.