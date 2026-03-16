BMW is investing €10 billion in EVs: Here's why Auto Mar 16, 2026

BMW is aiming for 50% of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, thanks to a massive €10 billion push under its Neue Klasse program.

EV sales are already climbing, from just over 4% in 2021 to nearly 18% in 2025, across BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.

The company isn't ditching gasoline engines yet, but it's clear it's betting big on electric.