BMW iX3 50L xDrive covers 800km on single charge
Auto
BMW's new iX3 50L xDrive just pulled off an impressive feat: driving 800km around Qinghai Lake in China without stopping to recharge.
Even with tough weather, steep climbs, and temperatures from 1 degree Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, the car finished with just 2% battery left, hinting at a max range close to 840km.
Battery and Energy Master boost range
The iX3's performance is thanks to BMW's sixth-generation battery and smart Energy Master system, which help squeeze out more distance and the new electric drivetrain cut energy loss by up to 40%.
Built on the Neue Klasse platform, this model is set to arrive in India late 2026 or early 2027, so get ready for some serious EV upgrades.