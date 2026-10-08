BMW launches F 450 R roadster for nimble city riders
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BMW just dropped its F 450 R roadster, targeting city riders who want something nimble and fun.
This bike packs a 420-cc engine pushing out 48hp, weighs 175kg, and is built for quick moves through urban traffic.
BMW F 450 R rider-friendly features
The F 450 R rolls on a tubular steel space frame with a short wheelbase for sharp handling.
It comes loaded with adjustable suspension, ABS-assisted braking, and cool features like an Easy Ride Clutch and bi-directional quickshifter, making gear changes smoother.
Priced at £6,395 in the UK, it's up against rivals like the Triumph Tracker 400 and Aprilia Tuono 457 but stands out for its lightweight design and rider-friendly tech.