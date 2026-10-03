BMW M reaches 1 millionth car milestone in Munich
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BMW M just rolled out its 1 millionth car, a bold, BMW Individual Fire Orange III M3, marking more than 50 years of performance history.
The milestone was celebrated in Munich, where the plant's head handed the keys to BMW M's CEO, hinting at big things ahead for the brand.
BMW's Munich plant electric-only from 2027
BMW's Munich plant is gearing up to build only electric cars by 2027, starting with the next-generation fully electric M3 using Neue Klasse tech.
Backed by a €650 million upgrade, BMW M's boss says it's all about keeping that signature mix of track power and daily drivability, even as everything goes electric.