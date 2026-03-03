BMW M2 gets motorsport-grade track kit, lighter exhaust
BMW just dropped its new M Performance Track Kit for the M2 Coupe, plus a lighter exhaust for the M2 CS.
The M Performance Track Kit arrives in Germany from July 2026, while the M Performance exhaust for the M2 CS is described by BMW as now available; global availability varies by market.
The engine stays the same—reported as 473-480hp in the M2, 530hp in the CS—but these upgrades are all about sharper handling and race-ready looks.
Dampers are a 1st for road-legal motorsport tech
You get a manually adjustable front splitter, diffuser, and aero flicks for extra grip.
There's also a big swan-neck rear wing (borrowed from BMW's race cars) that shifts back in Race Mode, plus four-way adjustable dampers—the first time BMW is offering this road-legal motorsport tech.
The track kit costs €23,500 before taxes and installation
The new exhaust system is €8,343, weighs 8kg less than before, and comes with sound modes and carbon-titanium options.
Aerodynamically optimized in the BMW wind tunnel
All those wings and splitters aren't just for show—they boost downforce so you stick to the road or track better.
Aerodynamically optimized in the BMW wind tunnel, with Jorg Weidinger in charge of overall fine-tuning, there are settings for both legal street use and full-on race days.