BMW M2 gets motorsport-grade track kit, lighter exhaust Auto Mar 03, 2026

BMW just dropped its new M Performance Track Kit for the M2 Coupe, plus a lighter exhaust for the M2 CS.

The M Performance Track Kit arrives in Germany from July 2026, while the M Performance exhaust for the M2 CS is described by BMW as now available; global availability varies by market.

The engine stays the same—reported as 473-480hp in the M2, 530hp in the CS—but these upgrades are all about sharper handling and race-ready looks.