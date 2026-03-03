BMW M2 sports coupe is now faster without engine mods

BMW has unveiled the M Performance Track Kit for its rear-wheel-drive sports coupe, the M2. The kit is designed to enhance the car's performance without any modifications to its inline-six engine. It includes a range of upgrades aimed at improving lap times, including adjustable aerodynamic elements like a front splitter and rear wing.

Dual modes The kit has 2 modes The M Performance Track Kit offers two modes for its aerodynamic elements. In Race Mode, the splitter extends to connect with the diffuser for maximum aerodynamic efficiency on track days. The rear wing can be adjusted as well, with Street Mode keeping it from protruding from the body and Race Mode pushing it nearly 50mm back for improved downforce.

Design inspiration The rear wing is borrowed from the M4 GT4 The swan-neck rear wing of the M2 is borrowed from the M4 GT4 and M3 GT3 race cars. It now comes with an integrated third brake light, a feature that wasn't necessary before as the M2 already had one for EU regulation compliance. The move could be due to the new wing blocking visibility of the original top-mounted brake light on rear glass.

Enhanced suspension It includes a revised suspension setup Along with the aerodynamic upgrades, the M Performance Track Kit also comes with a revised suspension. It has four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, as well as adjustable support bearings. The ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm compared to the standard car. The kit also includes non-adjustable wheel arch diffusers and a scoop under the upstream engine oil cooler.

