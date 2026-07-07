BMW M2 Track Kit: 7:25 Nurburgring lap beats M2 CS

BMW track kit upgrades aerodynamics, suspension

It all comes down to BMW's upgraded aerodynamics and suspension.

The €23,500 Track Kit includes things like a carbon-fiber rear wing, adjustable splitter, and coilover suspension, plus optional sticky semi-slick tires for that extra grip.

This setup helped the M2 edge out rivals like the M3 CS Sedan and Touring on lap times, though it still trails behind the faster M4 CS.