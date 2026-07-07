BMW M2 Track Kit: 7:25 Nurburgring lap beats M2 CS
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BMW's M2, fitted with the M Performance Track Kit, clocked a 7:25 lap at the Nurburgring, beating last year's record held by the more powerful M2 CS.
What's wild? The new M2 did it despite being heavier and having less horsepower than the M2 CS.
BMW track kit upgrades aerodynamics, suspension
It all comes down to BMW's upgraded aerodynamics and suspension.
The €23,500 Track Kit includes things like a carbon-fiber rear wing, adjustable splitter, and coilover suspension, plus optional sticky semi-slick tires for that extra grip.
This setup helped the M2 edge out rivals like the M3 CS Sedan and Touring on lap times, though it still trails behind the faster M4 CS.